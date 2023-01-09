Click to share this via email

This is no wonderland.

On Monday, Paramount+ announced the new espionage thriller series “Rabbit Hole”, starring Kiefer Sutherland, will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, March 26.

Paramount+

In the series, which was shot in Toronto, “nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.”

Charles Dance as Ben Wilson in “Rabbit Hole” – Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Rob Yang as Edward Homm in “Rabbit Hole” – Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

The cast also includes Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”), Meta Golding (“Empire”), Enid Graham (“Mare of Easttown”), Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”), Walt Klink (“Arctic Circle”) and Rob Yang (“Succession”), with John Requa and Glenn Ficarra serving as showrunners.

Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir and Meta Golding as Hailey Winton – Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Meta Golding as Hailey Winton and Enid Graham as Jo Madi in “Rabbit Hole” – Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Sutherland’s last big TV role was as the unexpected President of the United States in “Designated Survivor”, though he also played a role in the Quibi short-form series “The Fugitive”.

Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir – Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

He also appeared in the 2022 Chris Pine action thriller “The Contractor”.