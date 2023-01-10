Despite all the strife and turmoil within the monarchy and the very public rift between Prince Harry and the Royal Family, there still might be time for reconciliation — or at least an attempt at it.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke with ET on Monday and she opened up about the King Charles III’s forthcoming coronation, and how it might be the catalyst for healing — despite reports and rumours that Harry and wife Meghan Markle may be uninvited from the historic event.

“I’m not sure the reports about harry being disinvited from the coronation are accurate,” Nicholl said. “My sources close to the King say that he will be extending that olive branch and that he will be inviting Meghan and Harry to the coronation.”

“The plans for the coronation are being revised and updated and one of the King’s wishes is that Royal Dukes will not be made to kneel as they were in the former ceremony,” Nicholl said. “That means that Harry will not have to kneel in front of his father. But this is assuming that Harry is going to be at the coronation.”

As for Harry’s presence at the event, Nicholl explained, “My understanding is that the guest list hasn’t even been confirmed at this stage by Buckingham Palace. They’re still working on it. It’s still considered quite early days, I’m told.”

Ultimately, King Charles will likely still be holding out hope that things can be fixed — both for the sake of the family, and for the sake of saving face in the public spotlight.

“It is his son after all, and the King really does want a reconciliation in the long term. But it was interesting hearing Harry saying that the ball is in the royal family’s court,” Nicholl shared, referring to Harry’s remarks about what it would take to start the healing process.

“I think actually, when it comes to the coronation, the ball’s going to be in the Sussexes court,” Nicholl continued. “Because I think there will be an invitation from the King, I think he wants to be magnanimous, I think he wants to take a leaf out of the Queen’s book. I think he ultimately wants to heal the rift and wants his son at his coronation, so I think they will be invited. And [then] I think it will be down to Harry and Meghan as to whether they attend.”