Gwyneth Paltrow dropped by Monday’s edition of “The Late Late Show with Jqmes Corden”, where the conversation turned to the wild, untamed days of her youth.

While Paltrow is currently known as a health and lifestyle guru due to her Goop brand, that wasn’t the case when she was travelling in the Hollywood fast lane during her 20s.

“You both came up in the ’90s, which is having quite the renaissance at the moment — the fashion, the music, what was it like for both of you being so famous at a time when there was no social media, no nothing,” Corden asked Paltrow and fellow guest Hilary Swank. “What do you remember about that time?”

“It was great,” Paltrow replied.

“I mean talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!” she added with a laugh.

“Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table, you could — no camera phones — especially in New York, interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi,” she recalled of those pre-social media days. “You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.”