More details have been released about that heated exchange between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle about bridesmaids dresses back in 2018.

Prince Harry wrote in his tell-all new memoir Spare that Meghan was left “sobbing on the floor” amid her argument with Kate and the issues surrounding her father Thomas Markle ahead of her wedding to Harry in May 2018.

Kate apparently had some problems with Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress at the time, with Harry sharing the alleged text conversation she had with Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex wrote in the book, “Meg didn’t reply to Kate straight away. Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but mostly she was dealing with the chaos surrounding her father.

“So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was standing by,” he added, according to the Mirror.

Harry revealed how Meghan had said the tailor’s name was Ajay and had been at “KP”, aka. Kensington Palace.

Kate reportedly said in the text exchange, “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on a home.”

Meghan then replied, “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8 a.m. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?”

Kate responded, “No, all the dresses need to be remade.”

Meghan then said, “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day,” before Kate replied, “Fine.”

The conversation has been hitting headlines for years. Harry also wrote about an alleged issue Prince William had with Meghan after she previously told Kate that she must have “baby brain because of her hormones,” according to the Daily Mail.

The then-Duke of Cambridge was said to have called Meghan “rude” to her face and “pointed a finger at her,” telling her: “These things are not done here.”

Meghan shot back: “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face.”

Harry wrote in his book, “Meg said that she had never intentionally done anything to offend Kate and that if she had, she begged her to let her know so she could avoid a reoccurrence.”

Harry insisted Meghan had apologized and said that’s how she speaks to her friends.