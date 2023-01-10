Anna Kendrick once made embryos with a longtime partner, only for him to turn around and tell her that he had feelings for somebody else.

The actress spoke to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman for the latest episode of their “Armchair Expert” podcast, discussing her experience about being in a toxic relationship.

Without naming names, Kendrick recalled, “I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person.

“And then about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, ‘I’m living with a stranger. Like, I don’t know what’s happening.'”

Kendrick, who has dated the likes of Edgar Wright, Ben Richardson and Bill Hader in the past but is thought to be single right now, went on to say of her ex revealing he had feelings for someone else, “It wasn’t just the, ‘Oh, I’m losing a relationship.’ It was that I believed that if we broke up or, you know, if he left basically, it was a confirmation that it’s because I’m impossible, I’m lucky that he’s even tolerating my b—–t,” People reported.

The “Pitch Perfect” star continued, “There was an inherent thing of me being so rejectable that this person who loved me very deeply for six years, it suddenly occurred to him, how awful I was or something. The shame, that lingers much longer.”

Kendrick said of how she dealt with the split, “I did start going to Al-Anon while all this was going on. I mean, look, I truly dismantled my life, and at first, that was as a reaction to the accusation that I was crazy and I was the one causing the problem.

“So I had a conversation with CAA, my agency and said ‘I need to take time off, I have a mental health problem.'”

She continued, “I started seeing two therapists a week and I started trying to learn to meditate and I got into Al-Anon and all of these things ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run, but initially went into them thinking, ‘Tell me how to stop being crazy. Tell me how to stop feeling anything.'”

Kendrick recently spoke to People about resonating with her character in “Alice, Darling”.

The thriller tells the story of a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship who becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends.

“I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told the mag. “I think my rep sent it to me because he knew what I’d been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, ‘This sort of speaks to everything that you’ve been talking to me about.’”

“I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself,” Kendrick said. “So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly.

“And I was in a situation where, at the end, I had the unique experience of finding out that everything I thought was going on was in fact going on. So I had this kind of springboard for feeling and recovery that a lot of people don’t get.”