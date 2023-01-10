Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hilary Swank guested on Monday night’s edition of “The Late Late Show”, where she shared details of her pregnancy with host James Corden and fellow guest Gwyneth Paltrow.

During the segment, Swank — who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider — marvelled at the resilience of the female body.

“I feel like women are superheroes,” said Swank, who is now in her third trimester.

READ MORE: Hilary Swank Shares First Baby Bump Photo As She Reveals Expected Due Date

“What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect,” she added. “I mean, I love women, I’ve always loved women, but now, I’m like, ‘Wow, we can do this!'”

That said, Swank admitted her first trimester was a pretty rough ride.

“The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness,” she admitted.

READ MORE: Hilary Swank Shares That She Is Expecting Twins: ‘I Can’t Believe It’

“All I wanted was fruit. It’s not that exciting, I know, it’s not like pickles dipped in peanut butter, but a lot of fruit. To the point that one of my costars when they found out I was pregnant, they were like, “Oh that’s why. That’s why you eat 10 pomegranates a day, 50 pears,'” she continued.

“I just couldn’t eat anything more than fruit,” added Swank. “I know I needed that protein so I threw some peanut butter in with my apples.”