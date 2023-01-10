Is the rumoured romance between “Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen and Marcus Jordan, son of Bulls legend Michael Jordan, heating up?

That appears to be the case, judging by photos taken of the pair as they strolled together in Miami Beach, at one point even leaning in for a steamy kiss.

Photo via Mega Agency — Photo via Mega Agency

This is far from the first time the two have been spotted together in romantic-seeming situations.

As People reminds, in September they were spotted “snuggling up” together while attending the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

READ MORE: Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are ‘Hanging Out,’ Source Says

Meanwhile, another source told ET that the relationship between the two was casual.

“Larsa and Marcus Jordan are casually hanging out,” said the source back in September. “The two have a lot of the same friends in common so they have been around one another a lot and enjoy hanging out.”