Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story her way.

The Canadian actress is speaking out about her lengthy career, that leaked sex tape, and more in a new Netflix documentary, titled “Pamela: a love story”.

Anderson insists in the clip, “I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time.”

“I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I’m not the damsel in distress,” the star later says. “I put myself in crazy situations… and survived them.”

Anderson, who was the focus of the “Pam & Tommy” miniseries last year, also admits at the start of the teaser that she felt “sick” after the controversy surrounding her and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape in the ’90s was brought up again.

A synopsis for the doc reads, “An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, ‘Pamela, a love story’ follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.”

The teaser includes numerous behind-the-scenes family moments, as well as taking a look inside some of those “Baywatch” scenes, interviews from over the years, along with photo shoots and other moments.

“Maybe I just do all the interviews naked? There’s no mystery here,” Anderson ends the clip by laughing.

“Pamela: a love story”, directed by Ryan White, launches on Netflix Jan. 31.