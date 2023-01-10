A rumoured collaboration between Beyoncé and Britney Spears has reportedly fallen through.

According to Page Six, Beyoncé had approached Spears about appearing with her in an upcoming music video. However, “multiple sources” have told the outlet that the planned collab never got off the ground.

As for why those plans never worked out, the reason is said to be “unclear.”

Had the collab worked out, it would not be the first time that the two music mega-stars worked together.

Back in 2004, the two teamed up with Pink to cover Queen’s classic rock anthem “We Will Rock” you for a Pepsi commercial.

In addition, Beyoncé appears to be a fan of Spears; in 2015, she and husband Jay-Z were spotted attending one of her shows during Spears’ “Piece of Me” residency in Las Vegas.