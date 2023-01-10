“Sister Wives” stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown have confirmed they have made the decision to “permanently terminate” their marriage.

It was revealed by People last month that Meri and Kody had called it quits after 32 years together; 24 of which they were legally married. However, Meri has since called the story “a complete lie.”

The pair said in a joint statement on Tuesday, “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

The reality TV stars added that they’re “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family,” as well as being “committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Kody shared the statement without a caption, but Meri was eager to have her say.

She posted that the previous story that had been reported on was “inaccurate and was based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior,” seemingly referencing People’s sneak peek of the first “Sister Wives: One on One” episode.

Meri added, “In the month’s since the taping of those interviews, Kody and I have had many open and honest discussions that have led to our announcement today.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody. I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him,” she went on.

“You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments. In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions. Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power,” the lengthy post included.

Meri and Kody married in 1990, before divorcing in 2014, so he could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn. The pair continued to have a spiritual union.