King Charles isn’t impressed with Prince Harry speaking so publicly about the royals in his new memoir Spare, sources have said.

According to Vanity Fair, the Monarch is “deeply hurt,” according to a family friend, while Prince William is said to be “so angry that he cannot speak to his brother,” the publication stated.

Camilla, Queen Consort, on the other hand, is reportedly “astounded” by Harry’s allegations.

In his book, Harry wrote that he and William had begged their father not to marry Camilla.

He then said during an interview with Anderson Cooper for “60 Minutes”: “She was the villain, she was the third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl added in the Vanity Fair piece that sources close to William had said that he’s “furious” that Harry “targeted” his wife Kate Middleton and revealed that Princess Charlotte was in tears before Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018.

The royals are yet to speak out about Harry’s allegations.

In his bombshell book, Harry accused William and Kate of encouraging him to wear that Nazi fancy dress party costume which sparked a scandal back in 2005.

He also claimed William physically attacked him in 2019, among numerous other revelations about the royals. See more in the clip below.