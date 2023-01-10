Last month, Foo Fighters revealed their intention to continue as a band following the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, and now fans are getting a first glimpse of their next phase.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the group’s official website announced three upcoming tour dates — the first since cancelling the remainder of their 2022 dates following Hawkins’ accidental overdose in March.

All three dates will be at music festivals, beginning with the Boston Calling Festival in Boston, with the band slated to perform on May 26.

Next up is the Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, at which Foo Fighters will headline on May 28.

Finally, the band will perform June 18 at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee.

On New Year’s Eve, Foo Fighters issued a statement declaring the band’s intention to continue, admitting that “we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Those festival dates are the first of what will presumably be a full-fledged tour later this year.

Dave Grohl and his fellow Foos have yet to reveal who’ll be sitting behind the drums when they return to the stage.