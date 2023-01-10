The preparations for the 80th Golden Globe awards are in full swing in Beverly Hills, California.
A start-studded red carpet followed by a glamorous event is scheduled to begin from 8 pm ET. Jerrod Carmichael, an Emmy-winning comedian, will serve as the host of the event, which will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Here’s a sneak peek of the Golden Globes red carpet.
Did someone say #GoldenGlobes red carpet sneak peek? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2oVaV5eqOO
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2023
Actress Selena Gomez will be in attendance, who is nominated under the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for her role in “Only Murders in the Building.” Brad Pitt is nominated under the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for “Babylon.”
Here’s the list of stars who will be seen in the international ballroom.
🔎 Can you spot all the names? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uwGGxfCOcy
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2023
Composer and classic pianist Chloe Flower was spotted during the rehearsals.
#GoldenGlobes rehearsal time with Chloe Flower (@ChloeFlower)! 🎹 pic.twitter.com/Zrvr0lMAuS
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2023
Members of the ensembles from “The Crown,” “Severance,” and “The White Lotus” are among the first-ever nominations for the Golden Globes’ four brand-new supporting acting categories in the television category.
A Cecil B. DeMille Award honoring Eddie Murphy’s career will also be given. Murphy is a legendary comedian and actor.