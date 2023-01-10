Click to share this via email

Preparations for the Golden Globe Awards underway in California.

The preparations for the 80th Golden Globe awards are in full swing in Beverly Hills, California.

A start-studded red carpet followed by a glamorous event is scheduled to begin from 8 pm ET. Jerrod Carmichael, an Emmy-winning comedian, will serve as the host of the event, which will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Here’s a sneak peek of the Golden Globes red carpet.

Did someone say #GoldenGlobes red carpet sneak peek? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2oVaV5eqOO — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2023

Actress Selena Gomez will be in attendance, who is nominated under the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for her role in “Only Murders in the Building.” Brad Pitt is nominated under the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for “Babylon.”

Here’s the list of stars who will be seen in the international ballroom.

🔎 Can you spot all the names? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uwGGxfCOcy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2023

Composer and classic pianist Chloe Flower was spotted during the rehearsals.

Members of the ensembles from “The Crown,” “Severance,” and “The White Lotus” are among the first-ever nominations for the Golden Globes’ four brand-new supporting acting categories in the television category.

A Cecil B. DeMille Award honoring Eddie Murphy’s career will also be given. Murphy is a legendary comedian and actor.