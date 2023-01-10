Jeremy Renner’s sister Kym has given an update on the actor’s health following his horrific snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

Kym told People, “We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals.

“We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday From Hospital Bed, Thanks Fans For The ‘Birthday Love’

The “Avengers” actor has been hospitalized since Jan. 1 after he suffered the accident in Reno, Nevada.

Jeremy, who spent his 52nd birthday in hospital on Jan. 7, has been sharing a few updates on social media, but admitted he was “too messed up to type” a lot when he first posted a selfie of his bruised and battered face.

Bryan Samudio of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada recently spoke in detail about that 911 call.

“Mr. Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home,” Samudio explained. “Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or Snowcat — an extremely large piece mobile equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving.

“After successfully, towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At this point it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll,” he continued.

“In an effort, to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back in the driver’s seat of the piston bully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point Mr. Renner [was] run over by the PistenBully.”

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Enjoys ‘ICU Spa Moment’ Following Horrific Snow Plow Accident

ET obtained audio of the 911 call made on New Year’s Day, which noted Renner appeared to be “completely crushed” by the Snowcat.

“Subject was run over by a Snowcat,” the log read, later noting that the person was Renner.

“[Jeremy] is moaning loudly in the background — serious bleeding,” the dispatcher wrote in the log. “He is bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries – [responding person] isn’t sure where all the blood is coming from.”

According to the log, the actor was “completely crushed under a large Snowcat” and was having “extreme [difficulty] breathing.” It also noted that “the right side of his chest [was] collapsed — upper torso [was] crushed.”