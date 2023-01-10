The Weeknd spoke candidly about his “Avatar: The Way of Water” theme song, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”, being nominated for an Oscar. The Canadian singer’s song has been shortlisted for best original song at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Of this he told The Hollywood Reporter:

“They told me they had one name on the list to do the song and it was me. It feels kismet and it’s a full-circle moment for me to be a part of something like this, because it is such an important film for me.”

About creating “Nothing Is Lost”, he said:

“I was honored, but I was nervous. It’s such a big opportunity and the film is so massive that naturally I was nervous. I knew I was going to be working with some special collaborators because I was going to be working with people who had vision and knew exactly what they wanted.”

.@theweeknd's ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ has officially been shortlisted for the Oscars in Best Original Song. It would mark his second nomination. pic.twitter.com/Vkh7LKwIiO — The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) December 21, 2022

The Weeknd recalled his first viewing of “Avatar” in 2009, when he was just 19 years old and feeling depressed.

“That was probably the darkest time of my life. I was homeless, pretty much. I had dropped out of school. I didn’t know if I was going to succeed as a musician. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to live to see tomorrow. And I remember I somehow got to see the film in theaters. I don’t know how I got in. It was such an escape from my real life that the film is tattooed in my brain.”

Elsewhere in the Hollywood Reporter interview, The Weeknd was asked if he’s working on new music.

“I’ve definitely been inspired. I’ve been in the studio,” he responded.

The Weeknd released the music video for “Is There Someone Else?” on the one-year anniversary of 2022’s Dawn FM, and he also achieved his 16th career top 10 success when his 2016 Starboy-era track “Die For You” soared to No. 8 on the Hot 100 (chart dated Jan. 14).