Kardinal Offishall, celebrated Canadian musician and producer, has been chosen to serve as Global A&R for legendary record company Def Jam. He will sign and assist in promoting talent from all across the world in his new capacity.

Offishall expressed his excitement about starting the next phase of his life and about getting the chance to leave his mark on one of hip hop’s most enduring brands.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be able to work with the new faces of Def Jam. I grew up on all the legendary music that had a home here. From LL Cool J and DMX to Benny the Butcher and 2 Chainz, the company has an incredible legacy and I’m looking forward to working with the new superstars, as well as the incredible legacy acts.”

Prior to declaring his ambition to lead Def Jam’s transformation into a worldwide powerhouse, Kardinal took the opportunity to thank Def Jam CEO Tunji Balogun and Executive Vice President Latrice Burnet for giving him this new role.

Before making the transition to the majors in 2000 after signing a deal with MCA Records, Offishall spent the 1990s developing his profile in his native nation. Over the years he’s penned classic CanCon hits, from 2001’s “Ol’ Time Killin'” to 2008’s “Dangerous” featuring Akon.

Offishall is no stranger to the A&R field; he was previously working as Universal Music Canada’s Senior Vice President, A&R, since 2021.

Last summer, Kardinal Offishall graced the stage with several of his fellow Canuck hip hop and R&B greats at Drake’s All-Canadian North Stars show in Toronto.