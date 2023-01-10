Selma Blair ready to take on her next big challenge.

In a new interview with Self, the “Cruel Intentions” star shared how she’s doing living with multiple sclerosis and talked about the experience of doing “Dancing With the Stars”.

Blair talked about deciding to undergo hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), a very intense form of treatment that includes chemotherapy and attempts to rebuild the immune system.

“I’m so much better, but it haunts my physical cells. It’s there,” Blair said. “Some people wake up two years later and they’re like, ‘I’m healed! Colors are brighter!’ But I never had that moment. I just stopped having regression.”

Last fall, Blair appeared on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars”, making it through five episodes before voluntarily withdrawing due to the toll of her illness.

It was Blair herself who had pushed to go on, having called up her team in order to convince them it was a good idea.

“I think I actually need this,” she recalled telling them. “I think it’s important for people with chronic illness or disabilities to see what they can do. I deserve to have a good time and try.”

Before her first week, Blair was nervous, admitting, “I don’t do well on TV, historically. I don’t really have that commercial face with the bleached teeth and the Botox and the whole thing that’s very camera-friendly.”

She added that “DWTS” was “the biggest commercial thing I’ve done.”

After thinking she’d only make it through one episode, Blair ended up loving the experience.

“I felt like I was in college again and you love the class,” she said. “You know, like, I never knew I loved printmaking! It immediately transformed my way of thinking, and it immediately put a pep in my step.”