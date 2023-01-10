Jana Kramer’s new romance is blossoming.

The “One Tree Hill” alum revealed she’s seeing someone new on the newest episode of her “Whine Down” podcast.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” she began.

Her new partner was different from usual as he hailed from overseas in England, though he was a Scottish native.

“I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way,” she said of her newest relationship since her divorce from Mike Caussin in 2021.

The separation came after a series of public cheating scandals. The two share 6-year-old Jolie and 4-year-old Jace together.

“When I was on that app, I was like, ‘No, they live in a different country, no, no, no.’ And, you know, even with him, I said, ‘No … this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’ And something about him, you know, I was like, ‘OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?’” she continued.

“This just feels different. And again, if it doesn’t work out — I hate to say that — but I’m realistic to the point where I want people to know that no matter what, like, you will be OK and you won’t be alone you and to let love in whether you end up getting hurt or it’s your forever. I think that’s, like, something that I’ve really realized.”

It was a revelation that came after a period of fear and isolation from the fallout of her marriage.

“I was so just, like, ‘I’m never going to be loved.’ Even our friends that have gone through divorce, we’ve all felt that way — like we’re unlovable and we’re never going to find love. And once I found peace within myself and not having to have that, It kind of found me,” she revealed.

When it comes to her new English partner, however, Kramer wanted it to be different from her past relationships and to fully embrace being in love.

“I would pull so many tactics to, like, try to push someone away because — it’s almost I didn’t believe that I deserved it. And also, like, I just knew they would leave or they would end up lying or cheat or doing something,” she said. “But who I am in this relationship is who I’ve always wanted to be. … I always said, like, I have a lot of love to give, and I want to give my love to this human.”

In fact, she’s already flown over to see him during the holidays.

“Yes, it was a week later I flew out here [for this trip], but only because I can’t come back because, you know, weekends [with the kids] and, you know, there’s things that I couldn’t rearrange and right now with his job, he can’t come. So I’ll have to do more of the bulk of the flying for the next few months,” she said. “But I’m excited about it. And you know, in three weeks, hopefully, I’ll be back. … I’m happy. … And it just feels really nice and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it.”

As for the identity of her new beau, Kramer is keeping tight-lipped on the subject – though she did hint that her new partner may be an athlete.

Kramer was just trying to enjoy her new relationship in the meantime.

“I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now and I’m enjoying feeling this way. We’re trying not to go more than three weeks that seeing each other,” she added.