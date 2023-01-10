Paul Rudd is back as Ant-Man.

Disney released a new trailer for the third entry in its “Ant-Man” franchise, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” on Monday.

Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang, the science-based superhero who can change his size. This time he faces off against an enemy who is both friend and foe: Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror.

“You’re an interesting man, Scott Lang,” Kang begins the trailer.. “You’re an Avenger, you have a daughter, but you’ve lost a lot of time, like me. We could help each other with that.”

The trailer reveals a teenage Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter played by Kathryn Newton, who seems to have accidentally trapped her family to the Quantum Realm. Scott turns to the mysterious Kang to save his family and offer him the one thing he desires: his lost time with his daughter.

“I don’t care who this guy is. I just lost so much,” Scott narrates. “He can give us a second chance.”

Evangeline Lily and Michael Douglas return in their respective roles as The Wasp and Dr. Hank Pym, along with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. Bill Murray joins the film as Krylar.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” is set for release on Feb. 17.