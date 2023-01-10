Rupert Grint’s daughter is a big-box store fan.

On Monday’s “The Tonight Show”, the “Servant” star talked about his 2-year-old daughter Wednesday “struggling a little bit with adjusting to U.K. life” after being mostly in the U.S.

But as it turns out, there’s one thing she’s really missing about America.

“She’s kind of been back and forth,” Grint said. “She does love Philly. She loves hoagies. She loves water ice. The big one is Target. She is obsessed with Target.”

In fact, according to Grint, his daughter would rather go shopping at the retailer than take a trip to the zoo.

“She loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout’s kind of slightly different,” he said. “And sometimes, she doesn’t buy anything. She just wants to kind of browse.”

Grint added that the “toy aisle is definitely a draw but she’s more into lip balm.”

He later joked, “It was one of the most difficult conversations, telling her that she lives in a country that doesn’t have Target. I’ve shown her kind of our equivalent, but it doesn’t match.”

Grint shares Wednesday with Georgia Groome, who he’s been with since 2011.

Along with season 4 of “Servant”, Grint will also be seen in the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan film “Knock at the Cabin”.