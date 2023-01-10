Margot Robbie is not one to downplay the importance of a fabulous dress.

The “Barbie” actress, nominated at this year’s 80th Golden Globes for ‘Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical’ for her role as Danielle Chazelle in “Babylon,” wore a Chanel dress that took over 750 hours of work to create.

Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. — Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

With over 30,000 elements of embroidery required to design the dress, it’s no wonder the custom-made dress consumed so much time to perfect.

It was no thankless job as Margot looked absolutely stunning in the dress and will most likely be a memorable red carpet moment of this year’s show.