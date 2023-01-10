Click to share this via email

The Golden Globes are back!

On Tuesday night, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association returns to hand out its awards for the best in film and television, with the gala televised for the first time since 2021.

Comedian and TV creator Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the show, which will feature Gal Gadot, Angela Bassett, Joaquin Phoenix and more stars as presenters.

Not making an appearance this year is Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in “The Whale”.

Fraser has said in interviews that he will not be attending, due to his experience of alleged groping by a former president of the HFPA, and the organizations subsequent handling of the case.

ET Canada will be following along live as the winners are announced.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners (in bold) below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Fabelmans, The

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

*Cate Blanchett, TÁR*

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, Woman King, The

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, Fabelmans, The

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

*Austin Butler, Elvis*

Brendan Fraser, Whale, The

Hugh Jackman, Son, The

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, Inspection, The

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

Banshees of Inisherin, The

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

*Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once*

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, Menu, The

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

*Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin, The*

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Ralph Fiennes, Menu, The

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

*Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever*

Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

*Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once*

Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, Good Nurse, The

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, TÁR

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The

Best Motion Picture – Animated

*Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio*

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

*Argentina, 1985, Argentina*

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium

Decision to Leave, South Korea

RRR, India

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

*Justin Hurwitz, Babylon*

Carter Burwell, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, Fabelmans, The

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

*RRR, “Naatu Naatu”*

Where the Crawdads Sing, “Carolina”

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Ciao Papa”

Top Gun: Maverick, “Hold My Hand”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Lift Me Up”

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

Crown, The

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

*Zendaya, Euphoria*

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, Crown, The

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, Old Man, The

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Bear, The

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

*Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary*

Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant, The

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

*Jeremy Allen White, Bear, The*

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

*Julia Garner, Ozark*

Elizabeth Debicki, Crown, The

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

*Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary*

John Lithgow, Old Man, The

Jonathan Pryce, Crown, The

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dropout, The

Pam & Tommy

White Lotus, The

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, Dropout, The

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus, The

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, White Lotus, The

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

The 2023 Golden Globes air Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.