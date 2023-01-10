The Golden Globes are back!
On Tuesday night, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association returns to hand out its awards for the best in film and television, with the gala televised for the first time since 2021.
Comedian and TV creator Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the show, which will feature Gal Gadot, Angela Bassett, Joaquin Phoenix and more stars as presenters.
Not making an appearance this year is Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in “The Whale”.
Fraser has said in interviews that he will not be attending, due to his experience of alleged groping by a former president of the HFPA, and the organizations subsequent handling of the case.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners (in bold) below:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Fabelmans, The
Tár
Top Gun Maverick
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
*Cate Blanchett, TÁR*
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, Woman King, The
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, Fabelmans, The
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
*Austin Butler, Elvis*
Brendan Fraser, Whale, The
Hugh Jackman, Son, The
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, Inspection, The
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Babylon
Banshees of Inisherin, The
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
*Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once*
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, Menu, The
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
*Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin, The*
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Ralph Fiennes, Menu, The
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
*Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever*
Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
*Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once*
Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, Good Nurse, The
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field, TÁR
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The
Best Motion Picture – Animated
*Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio*
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
*Argentina, 1985, Argentina*
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium
Decision to Leave, South Korea
RRR, India
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
*Justin Hurwitz, Babylon*
Carter Burwell, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, Fabelmans, The
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
*RRR, “Naatu Naatu”*
Where the Crawdads Sing, “Carolina”
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Ciao Papa”
Top Gun: Maverick, “Hold My Hand”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Lift Me Up”
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
Crown, The
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
*Zendaya, Euphoria*
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, Crown, The
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, Old Man, The
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Bear, The
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
*Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary*
Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant, The
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
*Jeremy Allen White, Bear, The*
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
*Julia Garner, Ozark*
Elizabeth Debicki, Crown, The
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
*Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary*
John Lithgow, Old Man, The
Jonathan Pryce, Crown, The
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Dropout, The
Pam & Tommy
White Lotus, The
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, Dropout, The
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus, The
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, White Lotus, The
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
The 2023 Golden Globes air Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.