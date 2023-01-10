Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Golden Globes are back!

On Tuesday night, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association returned to hand out its awards for the best in film and television, with the gala televised for the first time since 2021.

READ MORE: 2023 Golden Globes Presenters Include Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino & More

Comedian and TV creator Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, which featured Gal Gadot, Angela Bassett, Joaquin Phoenix and more stars as presenters.

Not making an appearance this year was Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in “The Whale”.

Fraser has said in interviews that he would not be attending, due to his experience of alleged groping by a former president of the HFPA, and the organizations subsequent handling of the case.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman, Jamie Lee Curtis, And Other Stars React To Golden Globe Nominations

Check out the full list of nominees and winners (in bold) below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

*The Fabelmans*

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

*Cate Blanchett, TÁR*

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

*Austin Butler, Elvis*

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

*The Banshees of Inisherin*

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

*Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once*

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

*Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin*

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Ralph Fiennes, Menu, The

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

*Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever*

Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

*Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once*

Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, Good Nurse, The

Best Director – Motion Picture

*Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans*

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

*Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin*

Todd Field, TÁR

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture – Animated

*Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio*

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

*Argentina, 1985, Argentina*

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium

Decision to Leave, South Korea

RRR, India

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

*Justin Hurwitz, Babylon*

Carter Burwell, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, Fabelmans, The

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

*RRR, “Naatu Naatu”*

Where the Crawdads Sing, “Carolina”

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Ciao Papa”

Top Gun: Maverick, “Hold My Hand”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Lift Me Up”

Best Television Series – Drama

*House of the Dragon*

Better Call Saul

Crown, The

Ozark

Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

*Zendaya, Euphoria*

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, Crown, The

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

*Kevin Costner, Yellowstone*

Jeff Bridges, Old Man, The

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

*Abbott Elementary*

Bear, The

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

*Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary*

Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant, The

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

*Jeremy Allen White, Bear, The*

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

*Julia Garner, Ozark*

Elizabeth Debicki, Crown, The

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

*Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary*

John Lithgow, Old Man, The

Jonathan Pryce, Crown, The

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

*The White Lotus*

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dropout, The

Pam & Tommy



Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

*Amanda Seyfried, Dropout, The*

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

*Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story*

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

*Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus, The*

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, White Lotus, The

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

*Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird*

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

The 2023 Golden Globes air Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.