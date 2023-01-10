Emma D'Arcy is making a statement with their androgynous Golden Globes outfit. The "House of the Dragon" star, who identifies as non-binary, wanted to represent themselves in their clothing which features a combination skirt and pants.

The “House of the Dragon” actor identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. They landed their first nomination at the awards show this year for Best Actress, which they find “ironic”.

“It’s kind of a surreal thing because when I was starting out, I really felt that I had to pretend, to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,” they told People. “Anyway, it wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending, and weirdly, it’s at that point that I got nominated for best actress at the Golden Globes, which is beautifully ironic.”

For D’Arcy, their nomination means more than just a milestone for their career, they see it as a win for representation everywhere.

“I think the most important thing is that it implies that the space for trans people and gender-nonconforming people is getting bigger all the time. So, I feel very privileged,” they explained.

In fact, they channeled their identity into their wardrobe choice for the special night, joking that it was a “child piano prodigy, and maybe the recital’s not going well.”

“I’m also doing trans because I’m wearing some trousers and a skirt at the same time. And nothing says non-binary like wearing both a skirt and trousers,” they added.