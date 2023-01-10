Quinta Brunson is taking home her first Golden Globe.

The writer, actress, showrunner behind hit “Abbott Elementary” won Best Actress at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. It was a highly-competitive category with contenders like Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) and Jean Smart of HBO Max’s “Hacks”, who took home the award last year.

The actress took to the stage with a smile on her face, and amusingly opted for a smartphone instead of cue cards to read off her speech.

“Uh, let me just skip past my family text messaging,” she joked as she scrolled through her phone.

“Thank you for believing in this show that’s resonated in the world in a way I never would have imagined,” Brunson thanked Disney and studios 20th Television and Warner Bros. TV via The Hollywood Reporter. “But let’s be real — I did imagine it. That’s why I sold it to you.”

Her win was the second for the ABC show, with Tyler James Williams starting the night off with a win in Supporting Actor.

“Abbott Elementary” has been taking home all the awards on the circuit, with the show earning Emmys for Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Casting, and Outstanding Supporting Actress.