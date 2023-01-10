Ke Huy Quan is ready to rekindle his past.

During an interview with the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star said he’d be willing to reprise his first role as Short Round in the Indiana Jones franchise.

Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night.

“If Disney or Lucasfilm ever come to me and say, ‘We want to do a Short Round spinoff,’ I’m there, man!” Quan excitedly explained. “I love that character so much and it would just be incredible to revisit so many years later.”

Quan doesn’t know what Short Round might be doing with his life after all these years, but he has some inclination.

“I have no idea where he is. Your guess is as good as mine. Just because he looks after Indy so much, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was an archeologist.”

The word is still out on whether the spinoff will come to fruition. Still, Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, and Quan shattered the Internet last year when they were photographed together at Disney’s D23 convention.

Quan discussed what the long-awaited interaction between the two actors was like.

“So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.'”

“As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look,” Quan continued. “I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

Ford recently praised Quan’s performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and spoke fondly of their catch-up while speaking with Uproxx.

“Oh yeah. Yeah, it was great to see him. I’ve had the opportunity to see the film,” Ford spoke of his co-star. “He is really terrific in his movie. And I’m so glad to see him…and what he has become. I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy guy, too.”