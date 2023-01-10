Jenna Ortega’s come full circle with Lady Gaga.

On Tuesday night, the “Wednesday” star spoke with Variety from the red carpet at at the 2023 Golden Globes and shared her reaction to Gaga’s TikTok version of her dance from the show.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega Reveals She Choreographed Her Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance: ‘I Didn’t Sleep For Two Days’

Gaga originally shared her take on the dance, getting all decked out in “Addams Family” style to really give the viral trend a go.

Ortega said seeing the video brought back an anecdote about another video the pop superstar had recorded for her.

“A long time ago, I worked with a hairdresser who used to work with [Gaga],” she said. “And I had just seen Lady Gaga in Boston, in concert, a couple years before, and she had made me a video saying, ‘Hey, Jenna, I heard you’re a fan.’ It was a really, really sweet video.”

Variety's @ewagmeister chats with #Wednesday star Jenna Ortega about Season 2, the viral Lady Gaga TikTok dance and more at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/mPI0zz0SqB pic.twitter.com/mpQFfry96o — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega Shares Her Secret To Wednesday’s Unblinking Stare

The actress admits that she “doubt(s)” Gaga “even remembers or has any idea who I was back then,” so when it came to the dance, “to see her do that now, it was kind of one of those moments that you acknowledge [how] life changes really fast, and it’s really crazy.”

In the scene from the Tim Burton series, Ortega, as Wednesday Addams, dances to The Cramps’ 1981 song “Goo Goo Muck”