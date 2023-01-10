Ke Huy Quan took it all back to the beginning.

On Tuesday night, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for his performance as Waymond in the film.

READ MORE: Golden Globe Winner Ke Huy Quan Wants To Reprise Role Of Short Round In ‘Indiana Jones’ Spinoff

Getting up to the stage, the actor started off by thinking Steven Spielberg, who directed him as a child in the 1984 blockbuster “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”.

“I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity,” Quan said, becoming emotional. “I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you!”

Our Golden Globe ✨ winner ✨ for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, Ke Huy Quan! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ed5Y86H9Tr — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Quan recalled feeling “so lucky” to have been cast in the film.

“As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it — if that was just luck,” he said. “For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I’d achieved as a kid.”

READ MORE: Ke Huy Quan Details Adorable Reunion With Harrison Ford Nearly 40 Years After ‘Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom’

“Thankfully,” the actor continued, “more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me,” referring to “Everything Everywhere” directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. “They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again. Everything, everything that has happened since, has been unbelievable. Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, thank you so, so much for helping me find my answer. You have given me more than I could have ever hoped.”

Quan thanked the “entire EEAAO family,” and “the most important person in my life,” who “never stopped believing” in him, his wife, Corinna Ke Quan.

“I love you with all my heart,” he said.