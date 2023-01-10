Tom Cruise may not have been there, but he was still a target at the 2023 Golden Globes.

During the awards show on Tuesday night, host Jerrod Carmichael threw some shade at the “Top Gun: Maverick” star before introducing the Best Picture-nominated film’s stars.

The host appeared holding three Golden Globe awards in his hands, explaining, “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned…”

#GoldenGlobes host Jerrod Carmichael makes a dig at Scientology: "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned…I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." https://t.co/m069JEKekW pic.twitter.com/fw25ng5nU2 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Back in 2021, Cruise announced that he was returning the three prizes he’d one from The Hollywood Foreign Press Association in protest of the organization over its diversity scandal.

“I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige,” Carmichael continues, to “oohs” from the audience.

Shelly Miscavige is the wife of David Miscavige, the leader of the Church of Scientology, of which Cruise is a noted member.

Many former members of Scientology, including Leah Remini, have shared their concern for Shelly’s wellbeing, with reports that she has been missing for years.

In 2018, the Church denied that Shelly is missing.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, viewers shared their reactions to Carmichael’s joke.

Jerrod Carmichael with the Tom Cruise /Scientology /Shelly Miscavige joke 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/fgW581KFGm — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 11, 2023

Wow. Jerrod Carmichael jokes that he should trade the three #GoldenGlobes awards Tom Cruise returned for the safe return of the wife of the head of Church of Scientology. Interesting to watch everybody connected to Top Gun ignore the Scientology insult like it never happened. — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 11, 2023

Jerrod making a Shelly joke about Cruise returning his globes while taking a pay check from the HFPA who are notorious for sexual abuse which is why Brendan is not there as well. Hollywood and its hypocrisy. — 👑 Evil Queen 👑 (@Pureevilbich) January 11, 2023