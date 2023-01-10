Tom Cruise may not have been there, but he was still a target at the 2023 Golden Globes.

During the awards show on Tuesday night, host Jerrod Carmichael threw some shade at the “Top Gun: Maverick” star before introducing the Best Picture-nominated film’s stars.

The host appeared holding three Golden Globe awards in his hands, explaining, “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned…”

Back in 2021, Cruise announced that he was returning the three prizes he’d one from The Hollywood Foreign Press Association in protest of the organization over its diversity scandal.

“I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige,” Carmichael continues, to “oohs” from the audience.

Shelly Miscavige is the wife of David Miscavige, the leader of the Church of Scientology, of which Cruise is a noted member.

Many former members of Scientology, including Leah Remini, have shared their concern for Shelly’s wellbeing, with reports that she has been missing for years.

In 2018, the Church denied that Shelly is missing.

