Eddie Murphy has some important advice for aspiring stars.

On Tuesday Night, the iconic actor and comedian received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes, honouring his lifetime of achievement in film.

Giving his acceptance speech, Murphy went for some big laughs with a joke about Will Smith’s infamous slap at the Oscars last year.

Speaking to up-and-comers, he said, “I wanna let you know that there is a definitive blueprint you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind.”

Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry: 1) Pay your taxes.

2) Mind your business.

“There’s a blueprint, and I followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things,” he said, listing off, “Pay your taxes. Mind your business. And keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your d**n mouth!”

The joke received laughs and cheers from the audience, who recalled the moment at the Oscars last year, when Smith walked up onstage and slapped host Chris Rock over a joke he’d made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.