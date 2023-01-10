Jennifer Coolidge brought a flurry of laughter and tears during her 2023 Golden Globes acceptance speech for ‘Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture.’

The 61-year-old actress earned the award for her comedic performance in “The White Lotus” season two.

Coolidge immediately started the speech with laughter as she commented on the hefty weight of the trophy she had just received.

“I can put this down, right? I don’t work out; you know what I mean? I can’t hold it that long.”

After thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press, the actress detailed how long it took her to get to this current position in her career and specifically director Ryan Murphy.

“There were five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs, and Ryan Murphy, you were one of them,” she explained. “It was you, Ryan, and who else was there? It was just you, Ryan.”

The “American Pie” alumna also discussed how many years she spent starring in the franchise to continue working.

“I’ve milked that to the bone. I’m still going for six or seven, whatever they want.”

As laughter swept across the audience, Coolidge turned the hilarious speech into a sentimental one when thanking “White Lotus” creator Mike White.

“Mike White, you have given me up hope. You’ve given me a new beginning. Even though this is the end, cause you did kill me off. It doesn’t matter. Even if this is the end, you did change my life in a million different ways. My neighbours are speaking to me, things like that.”

The camera showed a tearful Mike White, crying and laughing.

“He really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. You make me wanna live longer, and I didn’t.”

The speech ended in true Coolidge comedy, with the Golden Globes audio censor button set off.

“Mike White, I just want to say.. (censored) Sorry!”