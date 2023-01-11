Prince Harry has insisted his rift with his brother Prince William wouldn’t have happened the way it did if their late mother Princess Diana was still here.

Harry was asked about the brothers’ relationship as he sat down with Stephen Colbert to promote his new memoir Spare on Tuesday’s “The Late Show”.

The Duke of Sussex said of how his late mother would have got involved, “We wouldn’t have got to this moment.

“It’s impossible to say where we would be now, where those relationships would be now, but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same.”

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles in 1994. — Terry Fincher/Getty Images

Harry, who is now 38, which is two years older than his mom was when she died at age just 36, added of whether he ever asks her for help, “I have felt her more in the last two years than I have in the last 30.”

He also told Colbert, “Anyone who suffers from trauma, shock, grief, loss, which we all have and all will, you’ve got to put on a brave face,” of him and his brother not being as close as expected following Diana’s tragic death in 1997.

Harry made multiple comments about his relationship with William in his tell-all book.

During his promo tour for the release, he told Anderson Cooper in an interview for “60 Minutes” that he’s currently not in communication with his brother via text, and that he hasn’t spoken to his dad Charles in a “while,” ITV reported.

Cooper questioned, “Do you speak to William now, do you text?”

“Currently, no, but I look forward to us being able to find peace,” Harry responded.

The Duke added when asked how long it had been since he spoke to his father, “We haven’t spoken for quite a while, no, not recently.”

