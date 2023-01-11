BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood came together for a celebration of cinema and television on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The night’s host, Jerrod Carmichael, opened the night with a surprisingly frank and candid opening monologue that addressed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s high-profile controversies — and then brought his comic stylings to the show with some unexpectedly edgy bits throughout the night.

Between the laughs, there was a score of surprising victories and triumphant moments that brought the audience to tears and to their feet in celebration in equal measure.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest, best and most memorable moments from the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Jerrod Carmichael Addresses the Elephant in the Room

Jerrod Carmichael — Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

To start off the show, Carmichael got serious and candid by delivering an opening monologue that addressed the show’s past controversies. “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black,” Carmichael said. “This show… did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have one Black member until George Floyd died. Do with that information what you will.” Taking a seat on the steps at the edge of the stage, Carmichael treated the monologue as a subdued, personal one-man show and it set the tone while also allowing the show to move forward without the specter of unaddressed controversy looming over it.

Ke Huy Quan and Angela Bassett’s Big Wins Delight Jennifer Hudson