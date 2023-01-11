Prince Harry regularly criticizes certain headlines reported on by the British press, and he had a few things to say when one paper wrote that he’d been “kidnapped” by the “cult of psychotherapy” this week.

The Duke of Sussex chatted to Stephen Colbert as part of his promo tour for his new memoir Spare on Tuesday’s “The Late Show”.

Harry opened up about how therapy had helped him deal with the loss of his mother Princess Diana. However, he admitted that in 1997, which is the year that she died at age just 36, therapy wasn’t really a thing in the U.K.

Harry, who was just 12 years old at the time, said, “Therapy wasn’t really a conversation that was had, not within my family and not really within British culture at all.”

He went on to seemingly mock The Independent‘s headline, “Royals despair as Prince Harry ‘kidnapped by cult of psychotherapy,’” telling Colbert, “In one of today’s newspapers, apparently I’m trapped in the cult of psychotherapy.”

Colbert joked, “How is it in the cult? Is it nice?” as Harry quipped, “It’s warm, it’s cozy.”

The Duke then went to hold up his tequila cocktail, telling the host, “Cheers.”

The article in question that Harry appeared to be referencing saw the newspaper write, “A source close to the Royal Family said the King, Camilla and William believe the situation will remain unchanged while the Duke of Sussex remains effectively ‘kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan.'”

The alleged insider said, “They are trapped. They really can’t engage because everything they say will be shared with the media. It is impossible to have a conversation or write a letter because of the risk that anything they say being put in the public domain by Harry, potentially for commercial benefit.

“There has been a complete breakdown of trust.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays on Global.