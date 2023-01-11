Austin Butler is sounding a little different.

On Tuesday night, the 31-year-old “Elvis” actor took him the prize for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes, but some fans were more focused on his voice.

“Oh man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes. Brad [Pitt], I love you. Quentin [Tarantino], I printed out the ‘Pulp Fiction’ script when I was 12. I cannot believe I’m here right now,” he said in his acceptance speech.

But some noticed a distinct, deep Southern twang to the California native’s voice, prompting fans on Twitter to troll Butler for maintaining his “fake” Elvis Presley accent.

In fact, it was such a hot topic that Butler was even asked about it by the press after his win.

“I don’t even think about it. I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot,” he responded. “I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.

Still, people on Twitter took to mocking Butler’s voice.

Other fans were more supportive of Butler’s apparently accent shift.