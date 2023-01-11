Click to share this via email

The Kardashians will be coming to Toronto, under sad circumstances.

According to a report from TMZ, Kim Kardashian, sister Khloe and their mother, Kris Jenner, will be flying into Toronto to attend the funeral for the mother of Tristan Thompson.

The basketball star shares two children with estranged ex Khloe, who was reportedly close with his mother.

Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died last week in her Toronto home after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

The outlet says that “sources with direct knowledge” claim that Kim, Khloe and Kris are planning to attend the funeral ceremony in Toronto.

“We’re told Tristan paid for and planned the whole service, which will be an intimate and beautiful celebration of her life,” reports TMZ.

Upon news of Andrea’s death, Khloe flew to Toronto to offer support to Tristan, and was joined by Kim; the sisters reportedly returned to Los Angeles on Monday.