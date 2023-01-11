Click to share this via email

Fans are freaking out about a new Amanda Seyfried musical.

On Tuesday night, “The Dropout” star won Best Actress at the 2023 Golden Globes for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in the acclaimed limited series.

Unfortunately, the actress wasn’t on hand to accept the prize in-person, but the stated reason left a lot of people confused and very excited.

Accepting the award on Seyfried’s behalf, the presenter explained that she is “deep in the process of creating a new musical this week.”

Fans immediately wondered what musical Seyfried is working on.

Amanda Seyfried can't be here tonight because she is “deep in the process of creating a new musical this week” DO GO ON?? — Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) January 11, 2023

What the fuck new musical is Amanda Seyfried deep in the process of creating — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) January 11, 2023

Amanda seyfried new musical WHAT — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) January 11, 2023

Seyfried has not been publicly attached to any musical project, though she’s no stranger to them, having starred in the film adaptation of “Les Miserables”, as well as both “Mamma Mia!” films.

In fact, some fans speculated that the project might be the long-rumoured “Mamma Mia! 3”.

amanda seyfried better be hard at work crafting mamma mia 3 — Δαβίδ 🐥 (@ifyouseekdavy) January 11, 2023

whatever musical amanda seyfried is working on better be mamma mia 3 — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) January 11, 2023

“amanda seyfried is deep in the process of creating a new musical and could not be here" me rn: pic.twitter.com/puXU2Rz0KB — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) January 11, 2023

It seems fans will just have to wait and see.