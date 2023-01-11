Fans are freaking out about a new Amanda Seyfried musical.

On Tuesday night, “The Dropout” star won Best Actress at the 2023 Golden Globes for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in the acclaimed limited series.

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried Remembers Stripping Down For Early Role: ‘I Wanted To Keep My Job’

Unfortunately, the actress wasn’t on hand to accept the prize in-person, but the stated reason left a lot of people confused and very excited.

Accepting the award on Seyfried’s behalf, the presenter explained that she is “deep in the process of creating a new musical this week.”

Fans immediately wondered what musical Seyfried is working on.

Seyfried has not been publicly attached to any musical project, though she’s no stranger to them, having starred in the film adaptation of “Les Miserables”, as well as both “Mamma Mia!” films.

READ MORE: ‘Mean Girls’ Co-Stars Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Reunite And Talk Sequels

In fact, some fans speculated that the project might be the long-rumoured “Mamma Mia! 3”.

It seems fans will just have to wait and see.