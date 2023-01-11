Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Colin Farrell gave an unexpected shout-out as he accepted the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy on Tuesday night.

The actor, who was honoured for his role in “The Banshees of Inisherin”, turned to Ana de Armas, who was presenting the award, and gushed about her recent film “Blonde”, in which she played Marilyn Monroe.

Farrell told the actress, “I thought you were extraordinary. I cried myself to sleep the night I saw your film, ‘Blonde’. I cried myself to sleep.

“Something to do with the music that played at the moment where the shot opens and you just see her ankles at the edge of the bed. It messed me up so bad.”

Soak in the WIN! Congratulations to our winner for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy, Colin Farrell! ✨😌 Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock now! pic.twitter.com/TDgxB9rPZy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Some Twitter users laughed about the fact Farrell was using his time on stage to chat to de Armas, while others found it sweet.

Colin Farrell, using his Golden Globe win to shoot his shot with Ana de Armas is wonderfully on brand. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/25Aiy7lRkV — Andy McCarroll (@Andymc1983) January 11, 2023

Colin Farrell is real as hell. if I ever get an award I'm gonna praise ana de armas for a bit before I get into my speech — zenith (@godempzenith) January 11, 2023

Also, the fact that he took a moment of his speech to fanboy over Ana De Adams’s portrayal of Marilyn Monroe is seriously adorable! — Sam O’Sullivan (@MrSamOSullivan) January 11, 2023

Elsewhere in his speech, Farrell said, “To work on this film, I never expect films to work or to find an audience and when they do, it’s shocking to me,” according to People.

“I’m horrified by what’s happened around ‘Banshees’ over the last couple of months, in a thrilling kind of way.”

A synopsis for the movie reads, “Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.”

