It looks like Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber had a good night.

On Tuesday, the couple attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where Butler won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role as the King of Rock in “Elvis”.

READ MORE: Austin Butler Remembers Elvis Presley During Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: ‘You Were An Icon’

Gerber was spotted kissing Butler backstage after he picked up his award.

Later that night, they were spotted at the official Globes afterparty, hosted by Billboard, where Gerber was seen wrapping her arms around her boyfriend and planting a kiss on him.

The couple were seen leaving the party at 3:30 a.m., with Gerber passed out on the actor’s shoulder while being driven away.

Actor Darren Criss was also spotted popping into the car for just a moment to say hello before they went home.

READ MORE: Austin Butler Is Getting Trolled By Fans Over His ‘Fake’ Elvis Voice At The Golden Globes

Gerber and Butler were first linked back in December 2021, when they were photographed attending a yoga class together.

In February 2022, they travelled to Paris, France to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and have since appeared together at a number of functions, including last year’s Met Gala.

Last month, Butler and the model went on vacation before the new year with her parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.