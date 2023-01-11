Click to share this via email

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a glitzy night.

On Tuesday, the couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where Rihanna was nominated for Best Original Song.

Though “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ended up losing the award to “Naatu Naatu” from the smash Indian blockbuster “RRR”, the couple still seemed to have a great time.

They were photographed after the gala arriving for a late dinner at Giorgio Baldi Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica.

A$AP Rocky – Photo: MEGA

Rocky was seen smiling for the cameras are they walked into the restaurant.

Rihanna gave birth to their first child, a baby boy, back in May 2022.

The couple’s relationship goes back all the way to 2012 when they collaborated on the remix of Rihanna’s single “Cockiness (Love It)”, maintaining their public friendship for years.

Rumours finally began to swirl that they were dating in January 2020 after Rihanna split with her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel.

Reports that Rihanna and Rocky were officially dating emerged in December 2020, regularly being spotted together at events and on vacation.

Finally, in January 2022, Rihanna and Rocky revealed the happy news that they were expecting their first baby.