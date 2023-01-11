Stephen Colbert was keen to get to the bottom of Prince Harry’s “frostnipped penis” story in his new memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex chatted to Colbert as part of his promo tour for his new book on Tuesday’s “The Late Show”.

In his bombshell book, Harry recounted getting frostnip on his ears, cheeks, and “todger” while participating in his Walking with the Wounded mission, which involved a 200-mile Arctic charity walk.

He explained how he was still suffering down below as he attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding on April 29, 2011.

As Colbert brought up the frostnip quotes, he added, “Todger… that’s a very gentle word,” as the pair proceeded to go through different phrases to describe male genitals.

The host continued to question how it happened, insisting: “Why did you not take care of the royal jewels?” as Harry mentioned the fact nobody else had probably read the book, so they didn’t know the context of the quotes.

Colbert explained, “You were going to the North Pole and things got very cold, at what point did you realize there was a crisis at the South Pole?”

Harry said, “Once I got home… the problem was it didn’t turn into an icicle.”

As Colbert jokingly asked “Never?” while Harry knocked on the desk and said it wasn’t like that, the Duke went on: “Well…”

Colbert added, “It seems ok…” as Harry laughed, “It’s fine now, thank you.”

Harry admitted he’d had no training like the veterans taking part in the walk, and he turned up thinking “How bad can this be?” However, he soon learned that you need to have certain things in place before attempting such a thing in -35 degree weather.

The Duke then said that when he later went to the South Pole, he went prepared with a “c**k cushion.”

The phrase broke Colbert, who took his glasses off and wiped his eyes while saying this was never something he thought he’d be chatting to Harry about.

Because his manhood went “numb,” Harry said he only realized the damage “weeks” after he got back from the trek, before joking that people in the audience were probably “horrified.”

Colbert insisted, “Most of them are amused.”

Watch the conversation unfold in the clip above.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays on Global.