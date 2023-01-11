Jerrod Carmichael has a fan in Leah Remini.

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes host got some big laughs and a few awkward reactions when he made a joke about Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology.

Remini, a former member and strong critic of Scientology, thanked Carmichael for telling the joke at the awards show.

During the show, Carmichael emerged from backstage in order to introduce stars from “Top Gun: Maverick” while holding three Golden Globes trophies.

He joked that they were the awards Cruise returned to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2021 over their diversity scandals.

“I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige,” Carmichael joked, referring to the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavage.

Shelly has not been seen publicly since 2007, with many, including Remini, expressing concern for her wellbeing over the years.

Since leaving Scientology, Remini has worked to expose misdeeds by the Church in interviews, books and through her documentary series “Scientology and the Aftermath”.