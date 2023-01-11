Following a theatrical run late last year, Jennifer Lopez’s latest movie is heading to Prime Video later this month.

In the new rom-com “Shotgun Wedding”, JLo stars opposite Josh Duhamel in a tale of matrimony gone amuck in a tropical paradise that turns out to be anything but.

Prime Video

“In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet,” reads the official synopsis.

“And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage,” the synopsis continues. “’Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fuelled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.”

In addition to Lopez and Duhamel, the cast also includes Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Steve Coulter, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez and Desmond Borges.

“Shotgun Wedding” debuts on Friday, Jan. 27