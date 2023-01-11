Britain's Prince William (C) talks with former king Constantine of Greece (R) and his wife Anne-Marie (L) during a reception ahead of a sovereign's jubilee lunch hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in honour of her diamond jubilee at Windsor Castle on May 18, 2012.

King Constantine II, the former and last king of Greece, has died at the age of 82, the Associated Press reports. The last Greek monarch was the godfather of Prince William and the nephew of the late Prince Philip.

Doctors at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens, Greece, confirmed to the AP that Constantine died late Tuesday after treatment in an intensive care unit.

Constantine was present for several important moments in William’s life, including his 1982 christening, his 1997 confirmation, his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.