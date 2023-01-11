The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be seen on YouTube this year but will be streaming on Netflix in 2024 thanks to a new multi-year partnership between Netflix and the SAG Awards.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in Wednesday’s announcement. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

READ MORE: 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: See The Full List

Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of Global TV, added: “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

The 2023 SAG Awards be broadcast online, on Netflix’s YouTube channel, on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.