Damar Hamlin is going home.

After being transferred to Buffalo from Cincinnati on Monday, the Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that that the football player is officially being released from hospital.

Hamlin had spent 10 days in hospital following his shocking collapse due to cardiac arrest on the field during an NFL game against the Bengals last week.

In a statement on Twitter, the Bills said, “Hamlin was admitted Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.”

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

They also shared a statement from Dr. Jamie Nadler, the physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health who led the team caring for Hamlin, said, “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

Hamlin’s collapse last Monday occurred shortly after being tackled, and he required CPR and defibrillation on the field.

After being resuscitated, the 24-year-old was taken to a local ICU, where he received treatment for nearly a week.

In the meantime, people around the world showed their support for the player by raising millions of dollars for his toy drive charity.