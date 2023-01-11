Sunny Hostin is opening up about undergoing a breast reduction and lift and liposuction in August 2022 in a new interview with People.

“The View” co-host tells the magazine how a dinner at the White House led her to eventually getting cosmetic surgery after years of feeling self-conscious and struggling with back pain.

Hostin says, “I feel like a better version of myself. It was a health decision and a self-care decision.”

She adds of wanting to destigmatize such procedures, “I thought I would feel shame, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.’ But I don’t feel shame at all.”

“And I hope sharing my story will help more people. If they’re feeling so body-conscious, the way I was — they can do what they need to do to feel better.”

The final straw came last April while she was getting ready for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and her gown’s bra didn’t fit.

She recalls, “I was crying,” revealing how she ended up wrapping her chest in masking tape, telling the publication: “I sat there and didn’t eat anything. I couldn’t lift my hand because my boobs were going to fall out. [Musical group] Bell Biv DeVoe wanted to take a picture with me. I was like, ‘Oh God, they’re going to have these pictures of my boobs hanging out.'”

As well as undergoing a breast reduction and lift, she also had liposuction on her waist and chin.

Hostin shares of struggling with body-image issues since her teen years, “By the time I was 16, I was a double-D.”

She adds of giving birth to son Gabriel, 20, and daughter Paloma, 16, “I couldn’t imagine my breasts would get bigger with childbirth — however, they did.”

Hostin goes on to say of her insecurities getting worse once she joined “The View” full-time in 2016, “My waist was small, but my top was so big I would wear a minimizer bra and a sports bra or a binder all the time.

“Or I would get a very large dress, and then my stylist would put clips on the back of my dress so that everything would fit.”

Despite wanting to destigmatize cosmetic surgery procedures, Hostin, who went from a G-cup to a C-cup, insists, “It’s not glamorous.”

The lawyer hired a private nurse to help during her two-week-long recovery at home, that “included drainage tubes to prevent blood and fluid buildup for three days, along with minimal scarring,” People reports.

She says, “I was up and walking around in three days. I was back to work in two weeks, and I was doing Pilates in two months,” adding that she now prances “around nude all the time at my house — I feel great.”

The star jokes, “I don’t know, you may see me naked on ‘The View!'”

She continues of certain people not wanting to speak openly about undergoing ops, “I look through magazines and Instagram accounts. I always believed, ‘Oh, they must be clean eating.’ No, they’re not — a lot of them are taking something, or they’re getting plastic surgery. It’s their decision to keep it private. But I wanted to be really honest. And I’m so happy.”