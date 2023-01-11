Naomi Osaka is going to be a mom.

The Japanese tennis star took to social media on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to share the happy news with her followers.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find it’s the most challenging times in life that can be the most fun,” Osaka began in her post, which she shared on Instagram and Twitter, in both English and Japanese, and accompanied by an ultrasound image of her unborn child.

“These few months away from the sport has [sic] really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she continued.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure,” she wrote.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future,” she added, “one thing I’m looking forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is my kid is to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.’ haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love all of you infinitely.

Osaka concluded with a sidenote, adding, “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

While Osaka didn’t identify the father of her baby, she’s been dating rapper Cordae since 2019.