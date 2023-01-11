The Indian song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” made history by winning in the Best Original Song category at the 80th Golden Globes.

Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulated the “RRR” team on Twitter after the Telugu movie won its first Golden Globe. PM Modi tweeted and wrote:

“A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

 

“RRR” director S. S. Rajamouli accepted the PM’s wishes and wrote:

“We are honoured Sir… Thank you very much.”

 

Ram Charan also thanked the PM: “Thanks a lot Modi Ji ! Honored.”

On social media, a number of celebrities have commended the “RRR” crew. Everyone tweeted to congratulate India’s significant victory, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt (who also starred in the movie) and Shah Rukh Khan.

 

“Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement!” Amitabh Bachchan added to their message.

 

Along with music composer MM Keeravaani, attendees included director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, Jr. NTR, and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi.