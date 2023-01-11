The Indian song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” made history by winning in the Best Original Song category at the 80th Golden Globes.
Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulated the “RRR” team on Twitter after the Telugu movie won its first Golden Globe. PM Modi tweeted and wrote:
“A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”
A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023
“RRR” director S. S. Rajamouli accepted the PM’s wishes and wrote:
“We are honoured Sir… Thank you very much.”
We are honoured Sir… Thank you very much.
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023
Ram Charan also thanked the PM: “Thanks a lot Modi Ji ! Honored.”
On social media, a number of celebrities have commended the “RRR” crew. Everyone tweeted to congratulate India’s significant victory, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt (who also starred in the movie) and Shah Rukh Khan.
Congratulations Team RRR⭐️ @ssrajamouli garu @mmkeeravaani garu @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @aliaa08 Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose @Rahulsipligunj & the entire team of @RRRMovie… 1st ever Asian movie to win a @goldenglobes for a song!
Amazing win for Indian cinema! pic.twitter.com/CT7TsY79DG
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 11, 2023
♥♥♥♥♥♥♥ https://t.co/O0Q4FWmaOO
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 11, 2023
Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023
Delighted to see the world stand up for an Indian Cinema. Congrats @mmkeeravaani , @ssrajamouli , @tarak9999 , @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of #RRRMovie for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 for the best original song.#NaatuNaatu @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/R23ey1qyCZ
— Mammootty (@mammukka) January 11, 2023
“Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement!” Amitabh Bachchan added to their message.
T 4524 – Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement !!
ఈ విజయానికి అభినందనలు
RRR, మీరు భారతదేశం గర్వపడేలా చేసారు
Ī vijayāniki abhinandanalu RRR, mīru bhāratadēśaṁ garvapaḍēlā cēsāru
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#RRR #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sB0Kc9zuqt
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2023
Along with music composer MM Keeravaani, attendees included director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, Jr. NTR, and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi.
❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QrqrwvE108
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023