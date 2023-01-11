Fans want to see Vanessa Hudgens getting some credit.

On Tuesday night, the “High School Musical” star’s ex Austin Butler took home the prize for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes.

In his acceptance speech Butler remarked, “Oh man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes. Brad [Pitt], I love you. Quentin [Tarantino], I printed out the ‘Pulp Fiction’ script when I was 12. I cannot believe I’m here right now.”

But one name that didn’t get a shoutout was his former girlfriend, which may not seem odd to most people, but many of Hudgens’ fans were not happy about it.

On Twitter, fans complained about the lack of a mention, with some arguing that it was Hudgens who put Butler on his path to success.

vanessa hudgens is a cautionary tale of why you should NEVER support your boyfriends dreams — Ethel Cainiac (@evemmore) January 11, 2023

vanessa INVENTED you. you were NOTHING before vanessa hudgens. pic.twitter.com/ocPKf5YVsz — 𓍊 overlord &rea 𓍊 (@ateandi) January 10, 2023

I believe @austinbutler should include @VanessaHudgens in his thank you speech for winning at the #GoldenGlobes2023 She was a part of making that happen, she put it out in the universe for him, & deserves to be acknowledged💫 — D🖤 (@DbeezNeez) January 11, 2023

She encouraged him & persuaded him to go for the role. Had it not been for his ex girlfriend of 9 years (Vanessa) he wouldn’t be up there tonight receiving that golden globe. Not saying he didn’t deserve this, loved him as Elvis👏🏼but he should extend his gratitude towards her💫 — D🖤 (@DbeezNeez) January 11, 2023

Hudgens and Butler split in 2020 after over eight years together. They were first linked in 2011 and made frequent public appearances together.

Last May, asked about the end of the relationship, Butler told GQ Hype, “Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing.”